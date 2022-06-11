Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV opened at $390.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

