Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
IVV opened at $390.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
