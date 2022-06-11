Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder United Biomedical Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,626,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,297,779.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Biomedical Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

