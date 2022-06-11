Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $48,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

