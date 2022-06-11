Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $66,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 698,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 534,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 96.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

