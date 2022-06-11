Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $145.00. The company traded as high as $146.81 and last traded at $143.77, with a volume of 5824674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.08.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

