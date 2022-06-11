Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $145.00. The company traded as high as $146.81 and last traded at $143.77, with a volume of 5824674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.08.
VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.
In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.
Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
