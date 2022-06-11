Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 869,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.82. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 347.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 163,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.83.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

