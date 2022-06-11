Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 869,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.82. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.83.
About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
