UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 11.3%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 33,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 583,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Several analysts have recently commented on USER shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.
About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
