Unslashed Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $9.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00318189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00434788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.