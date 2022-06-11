Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

