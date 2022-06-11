Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

