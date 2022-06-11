uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of QURE opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

