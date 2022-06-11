Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Down 99.6% in May

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

