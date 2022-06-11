Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.90.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.