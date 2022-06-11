UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT Lowered to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. UCB has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

