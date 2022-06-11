UBS Group Trims Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price to €12.50

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €14.50 ($15.59) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFRGY. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SFRGY opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

