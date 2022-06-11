UBS Group Boosts LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target to €64.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.74) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($73.12) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

