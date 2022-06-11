TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 6445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

