Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 407,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 89.1% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 127,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

