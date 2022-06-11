Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Trupanion worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,813,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,160,917. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $55.00 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

