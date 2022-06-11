Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

