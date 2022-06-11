TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $289,090.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $289,090.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

