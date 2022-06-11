Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,124 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tronox by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after buying an additional 694,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

