Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.