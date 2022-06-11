Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

