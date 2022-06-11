Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Trend Micro has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.