Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Trend Micro has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
