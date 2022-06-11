Treasure Coast Financial Planning Takes $9.83 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.84% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

