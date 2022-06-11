Travala.com Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $3.48 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,272,487 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.