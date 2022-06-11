Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.01 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.