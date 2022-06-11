Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0011

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $961,169.41 and $47.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006697 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006664 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

