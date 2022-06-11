Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 489,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,683. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

