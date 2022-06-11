TigerCash (TCH) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $387,370.58 and approximately $2.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00735228 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

