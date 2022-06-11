THORChain Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. THORChain has a market cap of $826.22 million and approximately $51.41 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00008740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

