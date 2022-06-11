Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.