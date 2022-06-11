The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.38 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

