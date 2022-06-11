The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

