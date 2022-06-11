The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98). Approximately 10,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 31,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($47,932.33). Insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,000 over the last 90 days.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.