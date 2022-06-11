The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

