The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) is Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. ODP accounts for about 6.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.99% of ODP worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.