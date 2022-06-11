The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $171.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

