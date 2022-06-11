The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

