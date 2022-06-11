TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.11.

TFII opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

