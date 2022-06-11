Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.68 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

