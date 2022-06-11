Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLGHY. Barclays downgraded Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

