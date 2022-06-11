Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to “Neutral” at FIX

FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. FIX currently has $56.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

