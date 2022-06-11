Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

