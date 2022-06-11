Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

