Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
