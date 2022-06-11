Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $231.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

