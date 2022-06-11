Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.30 ($16.45) and last traded at €15.30 ($16.45). Approximately 20,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.58 ($16.75).

A number of analysts have commented on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($20.65) price target on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

