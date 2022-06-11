Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

