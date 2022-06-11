Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

