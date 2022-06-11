TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.13

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.13 ($16.27) and last traded at €15.21 ($16.35), with a volume of 586142 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($17.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($29.14) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.62 and a 200-day moving average of €21.62.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

